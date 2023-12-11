StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 0.6 %

CVV opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $34.30 million, a PE ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 42,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $192,392.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,023,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,006.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.