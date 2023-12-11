StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.4 %

PRMW opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. Analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Primo Water by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Primo Water by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

