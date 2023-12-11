StockNews.com Downgrades Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.38.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.9 %

PAAS stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

