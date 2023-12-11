StockNews.com Downgrades Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

SEB stock opened at $3,618.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.09. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,402.38 and a 12 month high of $4,080.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,816.59.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

