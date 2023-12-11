StockNews.com Downgrades TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Sell

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TELUS has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 80.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in TELUS by 35.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in TELUS by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,675,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

