StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 18.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

