StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SELB
Selecta Biosciences Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 317.0% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 145,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 110,548 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 74.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Selecta Biosciences
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Selecta Biosciences
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.