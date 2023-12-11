StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 317.0% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 145,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 110,548 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 74.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

