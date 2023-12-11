StockNews.com Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.
Chuy’s Trading Down 0.7 %
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Chuy’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
