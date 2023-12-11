StockNews.com Lowers Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Buy

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Miller Industries Stock Up 1.2 %
MLR traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 66,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,457. The company has a market capitalization of $468.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miller Industries has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Miller Industries
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.