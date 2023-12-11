StockNews.com Lowers Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Buy

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Miller Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

MLR traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 66,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,457. The company has a market capitalization of $468.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miller Industries has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Miller Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Miller Industries by 40.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

