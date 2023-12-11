StockNews.com Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UL. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $47.36. 2,605,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,575. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after buying an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

