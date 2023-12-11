StockNews.com Upgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to “Buy”

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.93. 402,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

