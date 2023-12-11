Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00. The stock traded as low as C$6.68 and last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 202009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.84.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.78.

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.25. The stock has a market cap of C$674.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of C$184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.8402948 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

