SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Sold by Intrepid Family Office LLC

Intrepid Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. SuRo Capital comprises about 1.2% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intrepid Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.79% of SuRo Capital worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuRo Capital stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.17. 33,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,348. SuRo Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $75,033.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,980.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $75,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,980.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,889.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,115 shares of company stock valued at $221,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

