Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.64. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 774,429 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

