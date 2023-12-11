Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.330-13.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.450 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $575.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $20.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $556.02. 860,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,613. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $564.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.39.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.