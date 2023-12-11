Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.330-13.410 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Up 3.7 %

SNPS traded up $20.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $556.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,613. Synopsys has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $564.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $575.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

