T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells $530,467.54 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert C.T. Higginbotham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.86. 2,336,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.97.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

