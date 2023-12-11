Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $284.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

