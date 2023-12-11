Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Trimmed by Hyperion Capital Advisors LP

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,624 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,611,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $518.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

