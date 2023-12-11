Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.97

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 463055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.2750896 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.