Tania Secor Sells 38,394 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $536,364.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,202.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IAS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.26. 2,054,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,921. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.26 and a beta of 1.87. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after buying an additional 684,839 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IAS

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.