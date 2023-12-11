Tania Secor Sells 38,394 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $536,364.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,202.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66.
Integral Ad Science Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of IAS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.26. 2,054,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,921. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.26 and a beta of 1.87. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after buying an additional 684,839 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IAS
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Integral Ad Science
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.