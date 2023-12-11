Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.82. 3,019,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,083. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an in-line rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Tapestry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,940 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Tapestry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,024 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

