Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.5% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust increased its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 27.3% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TGT opened at $135.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

