Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $187.16

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.16 and last traded at $186.95, with a volume of 3526345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.66.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,882,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.