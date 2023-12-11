Tecnoglass Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 251,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 128,459 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 58.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

