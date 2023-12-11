Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 678,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,959 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,094,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

