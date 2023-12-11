Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Telos Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Telos has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $304.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Telos by 2,569.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $27,666,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telos by 76.5% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telos by 230.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 974,120 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth about $2,407,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

