TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on T. UBS Group cut their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins set a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.17.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T

TELUS Stock Performance

TSE:T traded down C$0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,331. The firm has a market cap of C$36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$21.16 and a 12 month high of C$29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.97.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0889276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TELUS

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle purchased 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.36 per share, with a total value of C$200,081.58. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.