Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.35

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.35 and last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.16.
Temenos Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68.
About Temenos
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.
