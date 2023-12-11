Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Trading 3.4% Higher

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.48 and last traded at $95.42. Approximately 103,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,608,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

