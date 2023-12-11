Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.82

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 47285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

