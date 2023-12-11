Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

TSLA stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,331,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,338,172. The stock has a market cap of $762.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

