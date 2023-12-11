Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.7% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.95 on Monday, reaching $239.89. 44,532,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,338,172. The firm has a market cap of $762.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

