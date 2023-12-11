Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.1 million.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,092,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 489.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after buying an additional 147,288 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

