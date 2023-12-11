Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.66. 40,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,006. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $118.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $4,196,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 60.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,447,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 148,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.