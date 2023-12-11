The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Purchases £2,478.42 in Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Andrew William Dane acquired 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,478.42 ($3,130.50).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

ART traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 49 ($0.62). 74,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.57 million, a PE ratio of -816.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.76. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.33).

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

