The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Purchases £2,478.42 in Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Andrew William Dane acquired 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,478.42 ($3,130.50).
Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance
ART traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 49 ($0.62). 74,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.57 million, a PE ratio of -816.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.76. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.33).
Artisanal Spirits Company Profile
