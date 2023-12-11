The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,082 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659,492 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,204,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,465,000 after purchasing an additional 179,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $588,957,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,462,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $44.76. 267,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

