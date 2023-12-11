The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Gap Up to $258.80

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $258.80, but opened at $298.82. The Cigna Group shares last traded at $296.56, with a volume of 2,516,206 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.69.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 16.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.14.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

