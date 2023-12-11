The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,774,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 110,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2,736.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 55,029 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.69.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $42.48 on Monday, reaching $301.28. 4,963,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,571. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.76 and its 200-day moving average is $283.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.