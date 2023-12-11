The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.750- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 28.000- EPS.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $43.16 on Monday, hitting $301.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,028,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,993. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

