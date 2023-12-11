The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.88. 3,415,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,535,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $254.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

