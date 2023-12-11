The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,616 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.