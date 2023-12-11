The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Insider Sells $519,827.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at $524,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Julie Gruber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAP alerts:

On Tuesday, November 28th, Julie Gruber sold 30,865 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $591,373.40.

GAP Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.93. 7,900,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,679,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.11. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. GAP’s payout ratio is 600.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GAP by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after buying an additional 1,512,067 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GAP by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GAP by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GAP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.