The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $7.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,798.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,798.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $50,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

