The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $329.02 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.31 and its 200 day moving average is $309.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

