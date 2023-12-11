The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

