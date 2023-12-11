The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 374,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

