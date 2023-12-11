The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

LSXMA opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

