The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Boosted by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.76. 804,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.