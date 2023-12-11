The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.10. 1,128,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average of $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

